MCAST to have police patrols on campus with right of search

Police officers in uniform will be patrolling the MCAST campus for a number of hours every week, alternating between the college’s Paola, Qormi, and Mosta sites.

The service, which the Malta College of Arts, Science, and Technology (MCAST) said will reinforce safety and security measures, will be provided during the last months of this academic year, and then re-commence as from October 2024.

But the officers will also be allowed to carry out searches on students and their belongings if they have a reasonable suspicion that the search will discover the possession of items that are prohibited, stolen, or acquired as the result of any offence whatsoever.

MCAST said each of its Institute’s directors shall ensure the provision of an enclosed and private area should the officers require its use for conducting a search whilst at their Institute.

“The presence of police officers on-site will serve to enhance safety on our campus for the students and the MCAST staff community,” MCAST said.

“We believe that this proactive approach will significantly contribute to the prevention of any unpleasant incidents and ensure peace of mind for all employees and students. Additionally, it demonstrates our dedication to maintaining a supportive and secure environment.”