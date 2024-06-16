Abela: 'People want a government that serves, not one that accommodates'
On Sunday, Abela said that two takeaways from the MEP election result are that the electorate wants the PL to lead, but it wants the party to have a much better response to its priorities
Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that the electorate has made it clear that it wants a government that serves, not one that accommodates.
Abela was speaking during a party event in Bormla a week after Labour’s disappointing electoral result which saw the party’s majority slashed. On Sunday, Abela said that two takeaways from the MEP election result are that the electorate wants the PL to lead, but it wants the party to have a much better response to its priorities.
Addressing PL supporters, Abela noted that nowadays, people don’t vote for parties, but for priorities, adding that the PL will now have to ask itself whether it has the courage to bring about the change that is being requested.
“We understand that the priorities of 10 years ago are not the priorities of today.”
Abela said that while the electorate wants economic success, they want to see this reflected in their quality of life, noting that this dooes not mean how much money is left in their pocket.
Speaking about the “courage needed for change,” Abela stated, “the change in mentality starts with myself.” “The people want renewal and reforms, not only continuity,” Abela said, adding that it is up to him and his government to respond to this call.
The Prime Minister noted that the country’s political landscape has changed, and that the PL needs to be more inclusive than ever, stating, “There is no discussion that should not be held.”
Addressing recent criticism towards government and the PL, Abela reached out to those who criticised and urged them to, “be part of the change that they want to see.”
Describing the coming times as “crucial,” Abela said that he wants to act on the electorate’s wishes for more discipline and justice, noting that the people want, “a government that serves, not one that accommodates.”