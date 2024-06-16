Abela: 'People want a government that serves, not one that accommodates'

“We understand that the priorities of 10 years ago are not the priorities of today.”

Abela said that while the electorate wants economic success, they want to see this reflected in their quality of life, noting that this dooes not mean how much money is left in their pocket.

Speaking about the “courage needed for change,” Abela stated, “the change in mentality starts with myself.” “The people want renewal and reforms, not only continuity,” Abela said, adding that it is up to him and his government to respond to this call.

The Prime Minister noted that the country’s political landscape has changed, and that the PL needs to be more inclusive than ever, stating, “There is no discussion that should not be held.”

Addressing recent criticism towards government and the PL, Abela reached out to those who criticised and urged them to, “be part of the change that they want to see.”

Describing the coming times as “crucial,” Abela said that he wants to act on the electorate’s wishes for more discipline and justice, noting that the people want, “a government that serves, not one that accommodates.”