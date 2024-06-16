Bernard Grech: 'We're on the right path and nothing will stop us'

Grech took a jab at Robert Abela’s statement a few days ago about government workers expecting a “cushy job.” Grech urged public sector workers to “be vigilant” and not to accept doing what they’re not supposed to, as he referred to the government workers arraigned in connection to the Vitals inquiry.

Turning his attention to the next few months, Grech said that they will start to see a Prime Minister lost in his own u-turns. Grech noted that while Abela said that he would not make compromises with the truth, he had been doing so during the election campaign.

Referencing Abela’s hints towards revisiting the abortion debate, Grech said that this was a diversion tactic that insults the intelligence of both pro-life and pro-choice supporters.

The PN leader claimed that the last elections showed that the people don’t want corrupt politicians, bribery and theft of public funds. “This election showed that the people would not be bought with cheques or last-minute telephone calls.”

Grech said that his party would remain humble and become the “cradle for national conversation.”

Grech did not mince his words when speaking about the near future, saying that, “three years from now we shouldn’t be celebrating these [the last MEP election’s] results, but a victory that sees the PN as the country’s new government.”

Bernard Grech concluded by opening his party's doors to anyone who wishes to contribute any idea to the PN. "Our door will be wide open for you."