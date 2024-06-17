Proposed planning amendment bags mixed reactions

The controversial proposed amendment to Policy P35 which could allow the construction of one more storey in some areas has bagged mixed reactions.

The draft policy clarifies conflicting interpretations on allowable building heights in the face of several legal challenges against PA decisions.

While specifying the number of floors allowed within the metric heights set by the 2015 policy, in most areas the new policy will allow an extra floor over and above what was allowed.

Ironic that the PL criticised the 2006 local plans and is now making the situation worse - Għawdix

Gozitan NGO Għawdix expressed its “strong disagreement” with the proposal, noting it could “exacerbate the issue of overdevelopment, particularly in urban areas already struggling with high density and inadequate infrastructure.”

They noted that the proposed revisions risk encouraging developers to increase building heights by expanding the allowable number of building levels for various facade heights, further straining local services and diminishing the quality of life for residents.

“Additionally, it is ironic that the Labour Party, which heavily criticised the local plans created in 2006 by the Nationalist government, is now not only failing to address those criticisms but is making the situation worse”

Għawdix noted that a significant overhaul of local plans seems unlikely, with authorities citing concerns of "great injustice" and the protection of property rights. The NGO reminded that Prime Minister Robert Abela had argued against such revisions, asserting that they would cause "great injustice" and stating that the government "cannot revoke people’s property rights."

The NGO noted Abela’s contrasting dialogue, pointing to him saying that he wants Gozo to “remain a diamond in the Mediterranean.” This vision “seems at odds” with the proposed amendment in question, as the group said they “threaten to erode the very qualities that make Gozo and other Maltese towns unique.”

MDA rejects claim that amendment would lead to intensified development

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) has rejected allegations that the amendment would lead to intensified development. According to the MDA, the proposed changes are meant to clarify existing regulations, not to alter or increase the extent of development permitted.

The MDA explained that the proposed amendment aims to clarify how building heights, established in the Local Plan of 2006 and reflected in the DC15 document, should be interpreted in terms of metres rather than the number of floors.

The developers’ lobby said that the issue relates to semi-basement maisonettes, which are no longer permitted under current regulations that require habitable spaces to be built at street level. As a result, floor heights have been adjusted to ensure that the overall height of buildings remains consistent with the original limits established in the local plans.

The MDA said it believes that these proposed changes will provide clearer and more consistent guidelines for the property market, benefiting all stakeholders by ensuring predictable development regulations.

“The building height policy for UCAs should remain unchanged” - Kamra tal-Periti

The Kamra tal-Periti said that while the proposed amendment does not bring significant changes to the current regulations, it highlights the need for comprehensive reform in the planning system. The Kamra acknowledged that the amendment, assuming it leaves building heights for Urban Conservation Areas (UCAs) and villa/bungalow areas unchanged, essentially maintains the status quo.

However, the Kamra tal-Periti stresses that the planning system's over-reliance on development control policies is insufficient for regulating development. They advocate for a shift towards masterplans that provide detailed, strategic, and well-researched plans tailored to each town and village. Such masterplans would ensure a holistic approach to urban development, considering the unique characteristics and needs of different areas.

With regards to the height policy, the Kamra bluntly said, “The building height policy for UCAs should remain unchanged.”

Furthermore, the Kamra calls for extensive reforms in the development control process to prevent the approval of poor-quality buildings, even if they meet the quantitative criteria outlined in existing policy documents.

To address these issues, the Kamra tal-Periti urges the government to engage in discussions with them to reform the practice of architecture in Malta.

Among their proposals, the NGO urged government to establish a comprehensive framework guiding architectural practice and urban development across the country.

Secondly, they proposed the implementation of panels to evaluate projects based purely on architectural merit, ensuring high-quality design standards.

The Kamra urged government to create a strategic plan focusing on urban design to enhance the aesthetic and functional quality of built environments.

They further proposed a requirement for design competitions for all publicly funded projects to encourage innovation and excellence in public architecture.