PN MPs blast €20,000 spend on 'piece of zinc' bus shelter
Taking to Facebook, Mark Anthony Sammut and Adrian Delia criticised the sum for a bus stop which barely protects travellers from the elements and is aesthetically displeasing
PN shadow minister for transport Mark Anthony Sammut has criticised a €20,000 spend on a bus shelter that is aesthetically displeasing.
On Facebook, Sammut compared it to a Dutch bus stop which, according to him, helps to reduce carbon emissions, aids biodiversity in urban spaces, and is less of an eyesore.
Sammut said that the Dutch bus shelter costs €8,000 less than the grey bus stop in Santa Venera. He further noted that the Dutch shelter was paid for by a private operator and that it was financed through advertising spaces on the same shelter.
Sammut compared it to the Santa Venera shelter, as he noted that it was the local council who forked out the sum for a structure which can barely shield travellers from the rain or sun.
“We can do much better things if only there was some vision,” Sammut concluded.
Similarly, the PN’s shadow minister for health Adrian Delia jokingly listed the fictitious features of the Santa Venera shelter. He joked that the structure was fully air conditioned, and is an artificial intelligence prototype.
“A piece of zinc cost us €20,000,” Delia said.