Alex Agius Saliba re-elected S&D vice-president

Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been re-elected as one of nine Socialists and Democrats Group vice-presidents for this EP legislature.

As one of the nine vice-presidents, the MEP will be part of the S&D Group's Bureau, which coordinates the group's political activity. Individual vice-presidents are in charge of specific EU policy portfolios and supervise cross-committee issues.

He was first elected vice-president of the S&D in 2021.

Announcing his re-election on Facebook, Agius Saliba said he will continue working for the Maltese and Gozitans.

Congratulating Agius Saliba, Prime Minister Robert Abela said his re-election confirms his hard work and respect he enjoys at the European Parliament.

Alex Agius Saliba was Labour’s most popular candidate in this year’s European Parliament election, elected on the first count with 63,899.