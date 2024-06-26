menu

Alex Agius Saliba re-elected S&D vice-president

As one of the nine vice-presidents, the MEP Alex Agius Saliba will be part of the S&D Group's Bureau, which coordinates the group's political activity

karl_azzopardi
26 June 2024, 2:49pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been re-elected as one of nine Socialists and Democrats Group vice-presidents for this EP legislature.

As one of the nine vice-presidents, the MEP will be part of the S&D Group's Bureau, which coordinates the group's political activity. Individual vice-presidents are in charge of specific EU policy portfolios and supervise cross-committee issues.

He was first elected vice-president of the S&D in 2021.

Announcing his re-election on Facebook, Agius Saliba said he will continue working for the Maltese and Gozitans.

Congratulating Agius Saliba, Prime Minister Robert Abela said his re-election confirms his hard work and respect he enjoys at the European Parliament.

Alex Agius Saliba was Labour’s most popular candidate in this year’s European Parliament election, elected on the first count with 63,899.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
