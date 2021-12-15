MEP Alex Agius Saliba elected S&D vice president

Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba has been elected to the leadership bureau of the Socialists and Democrats in a vote taken today.

He will be one of nine elected vice presidents joining Spanish MEP Iratxe Garcia, who heads the S&D in the European Parliament, and will lead the Socialists and Democrats to the next European elections.

As one of the nine vice-presidents, the MEP will be part of the S&D Group's Bureau, which coordinates the group's political activity. Individual vice-presidents are in charge of specific EU policy portfolios and supervise cross-committee issues.

"I'm honoured that only after being an MEP for two and a half years, I have been chosen by my colleagues for such an important political post. Having the S&D group meeting in Malta and now being elected by the group as one of its Vice-Presidents is a token of support of our vision for a progressive and sustainable Europe," Agius Saliba said.

He stated big and small countries, south and north of Europe, can work together for a healthier, greener, fairer, more resilient, and sustainable Europe that leaves no one behind.

The Labour MEP expressed his commitment to work hard towards common political priorities ensuring that Europe is back on the road to recovery and that the vision of social Europe emerge more robust and better positioned from this crisis.

Agius Saliba said that while he will be representing the Group, he will also “keep at heart” the benefit of the Maltese citizens that elected him and promote Malta’s values.

In 2019, the former MEP and Energy Minister Miriam Dalli had also been elected as one of nine S&D vice presidents.