Resident associations unite for local plan review in Żurrieq

Seven resident associations from across Malta will convene this Sunday in Żurrieq’s main square, calling for a comprehensive review of the 2006 Local Plans.

The press conference, organised by Għaqda Residenti taz-Zurrieq along with the newly-formed Residenti tal-Qrendi and Residenti Ħal Safin, aims to address the detrimental impacts of outdated planning policies on local communities.

Joining forces with the aforementioned groups are residents from Siggiewi, Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birzebbugia, Marsaskala Residents Network, and Fondazzjoni Wirt iż-Żejtun.

Together, they are voicing their concerns over the 2006 Local Plans which, according to them, have facilitated overdevelopment and compromised the quality of life in their towns.

“The construction spree in our towns is down to faulty planning policies devised in 2006, and which are still being used to justify senseless building across the islands,” the groups stated.

“The Local Plans are outdated, and written to favour overdevelopment and speculation of land, coastline, and sea. The situation has been further exacerbated by the way the DC15 has been applied; on top of this, the government is seeking to amend the DC15 policy to intensify further construction. The authorities have consistently sought to favour construction over quality of life and the environment. This has to change.”

The associations have extended an invitation to other resident groups to join the press conference, emphasising the collective nature of their struggle against overdevelopment. “The struggles we face in our towns, although different, stem from the same reason. We invite other residents from other towns to join Sunday’s event, because we are fighting the same phenomenon,” they added.

Over the years, these towns have faced numerous issues stemming from the Local Plans, including repeated rezoning applications, the sale of public arable land, six-storey blocks encroaching on Urban Conservation Areas (UCAs), massive unsightly developments, and even proposals for a yacht marina.

“The call for a review of these plans is bigger than ever,” the groups stressed. “We believe it is high time for a revision that takes into account the public’s quality of life, and which puts the brakes on this senseless construction and speculation drive that has been going on for years.”