PN wants more stakeholder input in Science Malta remit

The Nationalist Party has submitted a parliamentary motion requesting several amendments to the government’s legal notice that will establish the Science Malta agency.

Science Malta will replace the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), the research council established back in 1988.

“The Nationalist Party felt compelled to propose these amendments because the progress required for our country needs to be unprecedented, given that Malta is currently ranked last among European countries in the research and innovation sector,” Ryan Callus and Claudette Buttigieg – shadow ministers for respectively, research, and public administration – said.

A peer review on Maltese research and innovation by the European Commission in 2019 had warned that Malta had to immediately invest in innovation and research.

“Through these amendments, the Nationalist Party is advocating for the involvement of scientists, researchers, and academics from the University of Malta and MCAST, as well as a representative from the Chamber of Commerce to represent the industry. This is seen as an essential ingredient in the recipe needed to lift us from our current position.

“With this motion, the Nationalist Party continues to demonstrate, with evidence, how research and innovation will be a cornerstone of the new economic vision for Malta, which the Nationalist Party is committed to implementing as an alternative government.”

Science Malta will retain all responsibility on activities related to research and innovation, including the development and implementation of national funding policy and programmes, as well as initiatives related to space.

Science Malta will be working on updating the national R&I and space policy, as well as overseeing the implementation of the same national policy. The agency will manage and fund a wide range of research and innovation initiatives as National Contact Point for Horizon Europe.