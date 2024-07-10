Parliament starts debating Bill to lower age of consent for certain health services from 16 to 14

Parliament started debating a Bill aimed at lowering the age of consent for children to access certain health services from 16 to 14.

To date, the law has stipulated that a person who turns 16 has the right to consent to or refuse medical attention, care or treatment if a medical practitioner deems them to have sufficient maturity and understanding to make such a decision.

If a medical practitioner felt that the individual lacked maturity and understanding, consent from the person with parental or other legal authority was required.

If the medical practitioner believed the individual had sufficient maturity and understanding but refused treatment, the treatment could still be administered if it was urgently required in the patient's best interest.

Any reference to treatment also had to include a reference to psychiatric treatment and counselling.

Extending treatments to include psychiatric treatment, counselling, therapy, social work and youth work.

The Bill was tabled by Social Welfare Minister Michael Falzon. Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ backed it.