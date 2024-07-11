Authorities swoop in to restore order to Rabat square taken over by tables and chairs

Several government agencies swooped in on Rabat’s St George’s Square in Gozo on Thursday morning to enforce the existing masterplan on outdoor dining.

The operation was carried out by officials from the Malta Tourism Authority, the Planning Authority, the Lands Authority and the police.

The square was the scene of a protest last month by an alliance of NGOs, cultural organisations and residents, who joined parish priest Joseph Curmi in speaking out against the uncontrolled takeover of public spaces by restaurants.

Despite being governed by a masterplan that outlines where tables and chairs can be put out, restaurants and establishments clogged the square, in a veritable takeover.

Can. Curmi had said that it was unacceptable to see public land being abused in this way, while citizens organising weddings and funerals at the church were being forced to obtain permits for the removal of the tables and chairs. Often, in spite of the permits, guests still end up navigating numerous obstacles in the square on the day of the wedding or funeral, he had said.

This morning’s operation ensured that only table and chairs indicated in the existing masterplan are placed in the square, freeing up valuable public space.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri told MaltaToday that until an updated masterplan is drawn up for the area, the authorities will ensure the existing parameters are respected.

Camilleri had promised action following the protest.