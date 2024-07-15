[WATCH] Robert Abela silent on post-election re-shuffle possibility

Prime Minister Robert Abela remained tight-lipped when asked about changes in his Cabinet following last June’s elections.

Abela was fielding journalists’ questions on Monday, a little over a month after the PL’s disappointing results in the MEP and local council elections. Following the results, Abela had hinted at changes in the way that his government would make decisions, as he had called for “a dose of realism.”

On Monday, Abela was asked whether he was mulling a second reshuffle in less than a year, but he gave no indication of such changes. Instead, Abela stated that the PL’s internal elections are more important at the time.

Over the next few months, the PL is expected to hold internal elections which come in the wake of two resignations from the party’s administration. In fact, Abela told journalists that on Monday night, he is expected to assemble the PL’s administration to determine the dates of the elections.

Labour's deputy leader for party affairs, Daniel Micallef had announced his resignation shortly after the election results, while Chris Fearne’s position as deputy leader for parliamentary affairs is surrounded by doubts due to his ongoing Vitals-related court case.

Abela was further asked about whether his party and government undertook soul-searching exercises, to which he responded that PL delegates participated in assemblies.

When asked about the outcome of the meetings, Abela said that a number of complaints and themes were identified, as well as how these would be tackled.