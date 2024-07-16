Cannabis activists unhappy about outdoor cultivation ban

Cannabis activists ReLeaf Malta came out against statements made by ARUC chief executive Joey Reno Vella to ban the outdoor cultivation of cannabis by its registered retailers.

Vella, head of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis, which regulates Malta’s cannabis clubs, told the Malta Independent the authority had introduced a rule to ensure cultivation of legal cannabis can only take place indoors, or in an enclosed and sturdy environment, such as a greenhouse, if this would be outdoors.

“Therefore, outdoor cultivation is now totally prohibited, as per the amendments in the directives,” Vella was quoted as saying. “The reason for this is so that the associations have full control over the cultivation of the cannabis product, as outdoor cultivation would be open to more pests and elements.”

ReLeaf Malta said it was “outraged” by what is called “overly bureaucratic directives banning outdoor cultivation for cannabis associations.

“This contradicts environmentally friendly practices, forcing clubs to rely on artificial lights, climate control, and other power-consuming methods,” ReLeaf president Andrew Bonello said.

“Switzerland, a leader in environmental responsibility, actually did the complete opposite by banning all indoor cannabis cultivation in favour of organic soil-based methods, for their five-year adult use pilot project. We believe association cultivators should have the freedom to choose their preferred sustainable, eco-friendly cultivation methods. The time has come to stop treating cannabis like plutonium.”

In an interview to the Independent, Vella added that if associations are going to resort to groundwater, or water from wells, that water needs to be quality-tested.