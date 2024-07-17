Thomas Bajada breaks ranks from fellow Labour MEPs and votes for Metsola

Labour MEP Thomas Bajada voted for Roberta Metsola during yesterday’s European Parliament Presidential elections, he told MaltaToday.

‘‘I believe that it is important to have Maltese voices in high positions in the EU and internationally in the coming years,” Bajada told MaltaToday on Wednesday. “This does not mean that I agree with her or that we always agree on everything.”

Bajada is the only Labour MEP to vote for Metsola in the EP Presidential election, after both Alex Agius Saliba and Daniel Attard said they would be sticking to what they had been campaigning on during the MEP election, and abstained from the vote.

“I believe it is a commitment to ensure that, as in other cases where Maltese and Gozitans are to hold high positions in European and international institutions, we should work with them to shoulder this responsibility,” Bajada said on Wednesday.

Detailing what he would be working on during the legislature, said the sectors he would be focusing on are “youths, identity and sustainability.”

On young people, he said he will strive to ensure Maltese and Gozitan youths have the same opportunities as their European counterparts. Bajada also stated he wants to promote Malta’s culture, heritage, and language, ensuring they are not lost in the process of globalisation.

Being a Gozitan himself, Bajada also said that he will work towards promote the “natural beauty and unique economic potential of Gozo” through a sustainable and holistic approach.

“We want Gozo to grow and progress without losing its distinctive character,” Bajada said.

Having actively engaged in negotiations concerning Maltese fishers, the aquaculture industry and agriculture, his background has led to his selection for the Fisheries Committee (PECH) as his main focus.

He plans to work towards a fair and sustainable European policy for Maltese fishermen, especially those in the small-scale sector. Bajada also wants to ensure a level playing field with third countries in the fishing of the Mediterranean Sea.