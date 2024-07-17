[WATCH] Robert Abela tells Tripoli meeting better strategy needed to address immigration

Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasised the need for an inclusive strategy to address immigration when speaking at the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum in Tripoli on Wednesday.

Abela stated that “addressing the issue of immigration from its root remains the most important.” He recognised two main categories of immigrants - those fleeing conflicts and those seeking economic opportunities. He stressed the need for specific solutions involving the countries of origin, transit, and destination.

The Prime Minister said that while managing borders is an important immediate measure, a broader approach is necessary. He called for financial support to countries of origin to develop and create economic opportunities but emphasised that this must be done in a collaborative manner to ensure mutual benefit.

"Malta is a small country, but we lead by example when we speak against human trafficking," Abela said. Additionally, he highlighted Malta's role in pushing for strategic cooperation between Europe and Africa on the immigration challenge.

He acknowledged the efforts of transit countries like Libya and stressed that this is not a problem for a single country to deal on its own but requires a collective effort.

Abela also referenced the Valletta Summit on immigration, held in Malta, stating that the principles established there are still relevant today. He emphasised the need for strategies to improve the quality of life and reduce the appetite for irregular immigration.

Abela is on a two-day trip to Libya that started on Tuesday when he met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The two leaders signed an extension of an agreement initially signed in May 2020 on immigration that saw the Libyan coast guard prevent the departure and continue voyage of thousands of asylum seekers and migrants across the Mediterranean Sea towards Europe.