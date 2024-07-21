ADPD calls for strategy plan to reduce dependency on private cars in Malta

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci and activist Axel Grima emphasized the need for a strategic plan to reduce the dependency on private cars in Malta.

"Traffic has become a burden that we have to experience daily at all times," Gauci said.

She criticized the government's inaction regarding the rising number of cars, stating, "there seems to be no will from the government to suppress these numbers."

Gauci also pointed to poor urban planning as a significant factor contributing to daily traffic, citing issues like road closures.

The ADPD leader recommended the use of sea transport as a viable alternative to road travel. "We need to continue to strengthen it in a sustainable manner and incentivize this form of transport," she urged.

She proposed expanding regulated services, such as transport between Tas-Sliema and Marsamxett, and emphasized the importance of using modern, low-emission vessels and environmental sustainability.

Axel Grima further stressed the need for an inclusive approach to dependency on private vehicles. "Investment in infrastructure should make our roads more bus-friendly," he said, suggesting the creation of more bus lanes and the development of a Bus Rapid Transit System.

A bus rapid transit system delivers a subway-type level of quality where buses are isolated from other vehicles with dedicated bus lanes allowing for rapid passenger boarding and alighting.

“It should be noted that more new cars are being registered every year than children are being born in Malta. All these cars are reducing our quality of life much more than some people are willing to admit,’’ Gauci said. ‘‘Traffic and congestion are robbing us more and more of the little time we have left after a day's work. It hardly spares us time to enjoy our family and children, and it has become difficult to find time for ourselves and to meet friends.”