New appointments announced by the Health Ministry

Engineer Karl Farrugia has been named Chief Executive Officer of Primary Health Care, and Roseanne Camilleri has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Mental Health Services.

Farrugia held various positions in the private sector before joining the Ministry for Health as a Biomedical Engineer in 2001. In 2007, he was appointed Director for Materials Management and Logistics at Mater Dei Hospital, and in 2011, he became the CEO of the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit (CPSU).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Farrugia was appointed by the government to represent Malta in the EU Joint Procurement Strategic Action Group. In 2022, he was awarded the Medal for Service to the Republic.

Roseanne Camilleri has served as the CEO of Primary Health Care since 2017, following ten years of leading the Pharmacy of Your Choice (POYC) program. She holds an MBA with Distinction from the University of Grenoble and a postgraduate certification in hospital management from the University of Birmingham.

Camilleri also contributes academically as an Associate Dean at Queen Mary University of London - Malta. In 2022, she received the Innovative Initiative Recognition Award at the Med-Tech Summit World Awards and the National Worker of the Year Award in 2021.

Minister for Health and Active Ageing Jo Etienne Abela extended his congratulations to Farrugia and Camilleri on their new roles.