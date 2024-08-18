Government mulling legal changes that would allow accused to contest extradition

Government is mulling the introduction of legal means that would allow a person to retract their acceptance to be extradited, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced.

Abela was speaking during a phone-in interview on ONE TV, as he was commenting on the case of Daniel Joe Meli, whose extradition was requested earlier this year by the United States following charges related to the sale of malware.

In an interview with MaltaToday, Meli’s parents appealed for diplomatic intervention so that their son could at least serve time in Malta. If found guilty in the US, Daniel could serve up to 45 years in an American prison, apart from a $500,000 fine. Earlier this week, Meli appealed the court’s decision that green-lighted his extradition to the United States.

On Sunday, Abela said that government is evaluating a change in extradition laws that would allow someone such as Meli to appeal their decision to accept being extradited. He also made reference to the possibility that a court could evaluate an accused’s acceptance to extradition, especially in particular cases such as Meli’s.

Abela asked, “If he allegedly committed a crime, the question that arises is, ‘Why shouldn’t he be judged in Malta, and if found guilty, serves a sentence in Malta?’”

The Prime Minister reiterated government’s statement a few days ago, as he noted that the Justice Ministry is closely following the case.

Panic buttons and electronic tagging to be introduced later this year

On Sunday, Abela also made reference to the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi.

Abela spent the majority of his time speaking about how government strengthened authorities’ resources. He mentioned the creation of a specialised police unit to handle domestic violence reports, as well as two magistrates who are solely focused on domestic violence cases.

On new measures to protect domestic violence victims, Abela said that government is set to introduce panic buttons and electronic tagging technology.

The measures were announced earlier this year, as home affairs minister Byron Camilleri had stated that government was finalising not only the electronic tagging tenders but also amendments to the bill concerning these matters.

Initially, the government tabled the first reading on electronic tagging in Parliament back in 2021.