PN questions new Malta Enterprise CEO's links to Vitals concession

The Nationalist Party has called George Gregory’s position as the new CEO of Malta Enterprise "untenable" following a report linking him to the fraudulent Vitals Global Healthcare (VGH) concession.

Gregory, previously a managing partner at RSM Malta, was recently appointed to the role, succeeding Kurt Farrugia.

During a press conference, shadow ministers Adrian Delia and Jerome Caruana Cilia criticised Gregory's appointment, describing it as "surreal.”

They referenced a news report by PN newspaper, Il-Mument, that outlined Gregory's involvement in various stages of the VGH project. According to the report, Gregory's role included consultancy and the preparation of strategic documents for the project.

Delia claimed that Gregory’s responsibilities in drafting strategic assessments and advising the evaluation committee for the hospital project should have led him to reject VGH's selection, which he did not do.

Furthermore, Delia highlighted that RSM Malta, Gregory's firm, audited VGH's accounts between 2015 and 2017, a time when the accounts were delayed and improperly monitored.

Economy Ministry responds

Later on Tuesday, the Economy Ministry described the PN's statements as a partisan attack on someone who has never been politically active.

The Ministry noted that Gregory was appointed after a three-decade career among some of the top global accounting firms.

Labour Party says the PN's hypocrisy knows no bounds

The Labour Party called out the PN for "attacking professionals who choose to serve their country."

The PL described the PN's politics as "cheap," adding that this shows that the PN has not changed at all.

PN

In another statement issued by the PN to respond to the PL's and Ministry's statements, the Opposition said that no statement had denied Gregory's involvement in the Vitals scandal, adding that the Vitals Inquiry can confirm his involvement.

The PN noted that the PL learned nothing from the Vitals scandal and is now attacking Delia who was responsible for the fraudulent concession's annulment.