George Gregory to head Malta Enterprise

Gregory, who was a managing partner at RSM Malta, will immediately begin the process of severing ties with the company, the Economy Ministry said

12 August 2024, 11:09am
by Matthew Farrugia
George Gregory has been appointed CEO of Malta Enterprise.

His appointment comes as former CEO, Kurt Farrugia, who had headed the entity since 2019, was chosen as Transport Malta’s newest CEO.

In a statement on Monday, the Economy Ministry said that Malta Enterprise’s board appointed Gregory to the role, and he will officially start on 9 September.

Gregory, who was a managing partner at RSM Malta, will immediately begin the process of severing ties with the company, the Ministry said. 

Economy minister Silvio Schembri thanked Kurt Farrugia for his work at Malta Enterprise, and stated that he looks forward to Gregory’s leadership of the entity.

