Second batch of turtles hatch at Golden Bay

35 turtle hatchlings emerged from one of the turtle nests which was originally at Riviera but was relocated to Golden Bay during the week

“Over the past five days, we had signs that the process had started, and it was last night just past 9:00pm when we observed the official sign that the hatchlings for Nest two were about to emerge.,” the Wildlife Rescue Team Malta said a Facebook post.

A total of 35 hatchlings made their way to the sea over a period of three hours. The nest will continue to be monitored over the next days & nights.

This nest was first laid on Monday, 1 July, with the hatching happening in the late hours of Day 50. It has to be relocated from Riviera to Golden Bay due to being laid too close to the sea and was at risk of being lost

The Wildlife Rescue Team said the nest will continue to be monitored over the next days and nights.

ERA, alongside the Wildlife Rescue Team thanked the team and their volunteers for having guarded the nests through the day and night since they were first discovered.

This year a total of eight nesting sites were recorded in Malta.