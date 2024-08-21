University of Malta condemns vandalism on femicide memorial bench

The University of Malta has condemned an act of vandalism targeted the KSU's memorial bench, a tribute to victims of domestic violence and femicide.

The bench, located next to the library, had the names of femicide victims defaced with black spray paint, prompting widespread condemnation.

The University's Equity Office, along with the Gender Equality and Sexual Diversity Committee, has called for an investigation into the incident. In a joint statement, they emphasised that "acts like this are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU), the university's student council, also condemned the vandalism, describing it as a "disgusting act of violence" in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Plans are already underway to restore the bench, with a commitment to have it repainted before the start of the new academic year. The UoM stated that the vandalism of this memorial has not only shocked the university community but also underscored the importance of continuing the fight against domestic violence and femicide.