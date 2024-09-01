Robert Abela slams 'baseless attacks' on Byron Camilleri, Jo Etienne Abela

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that government will not accept “baseless attacks” such as those seen this week against two ministers.

Abela was referring to statements made by the opposition against Jo Etienne Abela and Byron Camilleri following controversies within their respective ministries.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela came under fire following the death of a police officer who died in the waiting room of Mater Dei Hospital's emergency department, as questions about the state of the health sector have been raised once again. An independent inquiry has been launched to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, home affairs minister Byron Camilleri is once again facing calls for his resignation following yet another alleged scandal, this time involving top LESA officials.

Here, Robert Abela had denied knowing of any wrongdoing at LESA, while Camilleri described a court application requesting a magisterial inquiry into the matter as another “coordinated and desperate act” to try and tarnish his reputation and integrity.

Speaking on ONE Radio’s Paperscan on Sunday, Abela spoke of a number of reforms initiated by his government that have strengthened the rule of law. He also mentioned “people in the opposition” who “throw mud” on social media.

Abela reiterated his trust in both ministers.

The Prime Minister also spoke of “sensational comments” made by lawyer and ex-PN MP Jason Azzopardi, although Abela did not mention him by name.

He was referring to Azzopardi’s comments during an interview, where he claimed that Yorgen Fenech alone commissioned Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder. The claim was subject to a court order, as a judge had ordered to edit the comment out of the original interview.

“You have someone who portrays himself as a crusader for the rule of law,” Abela said, describing Azzopardi’s comments as “an attack on the rule of law that can have very serious repercussions.”

Speaking about the PL’s upcoming internal elections, he described them as one of the biggest renewal processes within the party. Abela stated that it is crucial that the PL keeps its doors open.

The PL leader spoke of his party’s willingness “to be the best version of itself,” noting that this was the message passed on by the electorate during the latest MEP election.