Two swimmers rescued from Ta' Maria Caves amid rough sea conditions

Two swimmers were successfully rescued from Ta' Maria Caves, located near Ġnejna, after becoming trapped due to rough sea conditions.

The incident occurred yesterday evening, when the Malta Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) received a distress call via the 112 emergency number.

The RCC launched a coordinated rescue operation, involving maritime assets from the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM), the Malta Police, and the Civil Protection Department (CPD).

Rescuers managed to reach the trapped individuals, bringing them safely back to shore. The swimmers were handed over to medical personnel from Mater Dei Hospital for further assistance, though they appeared to be in good health.

This latest rescue follows a series of similar incidents in recent days, as Malta experienced strong winds and choppy seas. On Tuesday, five divers were rescued off Wied iz-Zurrieq, and on Wednesday, a young Italian woman was saved off Qawra.

In light of these events, the AFM has issued a public safety reminder urging people to avoid taking unnecessary risks and to stay vigilant, particularly in hazardous weather conditions. "Your safety is our top priority," the AFM said in a statement, calling for cooperation to ensure the safety of all.