KM Malta Airlines cancels two flights due to staff strike in Milan Linate Airport

KM Malta Airlines has announced the cancellation of flights KM624 and KM625 between Malta and Milan Linate on Tuesday, 24th September 2024, due to a strike by ground handling staff at Milan Linate Airport.

The affected flights are KM624 from Malta to Milan Linate, scheduled to depart at 12:45pm, and KM625 from Milan Linate to Malta, scheduled to depart at 3:35pm local time.

Passengers booked on these flights are offered either a full refund of the ticket price for those wishing to cancel their booking, or a free date change to an alternative travel date.

Passengers who booked directly with KM Malta Airlines and wish to request a refund can do so via the airline’s online form. Those who booked through a travel agent are advised to contact their agent to initiate the refund process.

In the case of further queries, passengers can reach KM Malta Airlines’ by calling +356 21356000

KM Malta Airlines apologised for the inconvenience, stating it was out of the airline’s control.