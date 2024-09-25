Maltese honeybee declared national insect

Malta has officially declared the Maltese honeybee (Apis mellifera ruttneri) as the country's National Insect.

This designation sees the honeybee, locally known as "in-naħla ta' Malta," join five other species that hold the status of national symbols in the Maltese Islands.

The Maltese honeybee, which evolved in isolation, is uniquely adapted to the hot, dry climate of the islands. It plays a crucial role in local agriculture and ecosystems, particularly through pollination, while also producing by-products like honey and beeswax.

The declaration marks an important step towards safeguarding this endemic species, with stronger legal protections and heightened public awareness now in place. Efforts will focus on highlighting the honeybee's role in maintaining Malta’s environmental health and agricultural sustainability.

“This declaration is a proud moment for Malta," said Environment Minister Miriam Dalli. "The Maltese honeybee is a symbol of our natural heritage and a key player in sustaining both our environment and agriculture.”

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo also hailed the move as a milestone in the government’s work to preserve local genetic resources and support the valorisation of agricultural products.

The initiative is part of broader conservation efforts, which include the Malta Pollinator Monitoring Scheme, a project supported by volunteers and citizen scientists to track and promote biodiversity.