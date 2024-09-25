Abela urges global unity, defends multilateralism in UN Security Council address

Multilateralism, the UN charter, and a shared commitment to humanity during global crises were among the key themes brought up by Prime Minister Robert Abela during his speech at the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

Diplomats and heads of state are in New York for the UN’s annual assembly, but at the Security Council, an open debate on maintaining international peace and security was held under the Slovenian presidency.

During the debate, Abela acknowledged that Malta’s two-year term on the Security Council is coming to a close. He called ofr renewed efforts to maintain international peace, tackle aggression, and uphold the values enshrined in the UN charter.

Reflecting on the state of the world, Abela said he was concerned about the erosion of the international order. "Without the renewal of the rules-based international order, our world is in serious trouble."

He stressed the need for every member state to respect the Charter and highlighted the human impact of global conflicts. He urged leaders not to lose sight of the individuals affected by war, violence, and displacement. "Behind every grim statistic is grim human reality," he said, citing examples from Gaza, Ukraine, and Afghanistan.

Abela condemned the actions of leaders whose "contempt for the principles upon which this United Nations was founded" continues to fuel conflict and suffering.

Abela also called attention to the struggles faced by vulnerable groups worldwide, from children in conflict zones like Yemen and Syria, to women in Afghanistan, and those fighting for democracy in Venezuela. He stressed the importance of listening to their stories and ensuring that their voices inspire action.

Abela insisted on the importance of leadership in the face of mounting global challenges, from securing humanitarian access to conflict zones to ensuring accountability for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He reiterated Malta's commitment to multilateralism, pledging that his country would continue to support the United Nations despite its imperfections.

Abela added that women can play a central role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts. "Peace cannot be sustained without women’s full, equal, meaningful, and safe inclusion."

Abela also acknowledged Malta’s role in regional cooperation, noting the nation's ongoing chairmanship of the OSCE and its continued commitment to the European Union.

"As a small nation at the crossroads of three continents, Malta knows just how important regional cooperation is," he said, advocating for continued collective efforts to address complex challenges such as climate change.

As Malta’s term on the Security Council concludes, Abela emphasised that every nation, regardless of size, has a role to play in maintaining international peace. "Together we can build bridges, overcome barriers, and address common challenges."