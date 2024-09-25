Environmental Impact Assessment for Marsalforn breakwater completed

Gozo minister Clint Camilleri stated that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) study for the Marsalforn breakwater has been completed.

In a statement, it was explained that in the coming weeks, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) will open a one-month consultation process during which anyone interested can view and analyse the document and give their input.

The original breakwater was constructed in the 1960s but since then has endured substantial physical damage, leading to the collapse of entire sections of the structure in 2005 and 2009. Since then, the locality's seafront has been prone to flooding during rough weather.

In 2021, ERA had warned that the project will pose a threat to protected seagrasses which are protected by EU law.

Camilleri further explained that the chosen design for this project, which was also evaluated and approved by the Żebbuġ Local Council, aims to meet two criteria: protecting the bay from storms and minimising the visual impact of the project as much as possible.

Camilleri underlined that government has no intention of transforming Marsalforn into a yacht marina or any related maritime activity, and this is agreed upon with the Żebbuġ Local Council, which is responsible for Marsalforn Bay.

"This is a holistic project, part of the Masterplan prepared for Marsalforn. It will see the bay expand once the breakwater is completed. The agreed design will ensure that circulation within the bay remains natural, allowing this popular bay to continue being enjoyed by all who visit it," said the minister.