Last turtle nest found this season hatches early, producing 67 hatchlings

More than 60 turtle hatchlings emerged earlier than usual from the last turtle nest found this season

“This season is definitely one to remember, with just over 400 new turtles released into the wild so far. In line with its mission, ERA is putting all its efforts for wildlife conservation, to improve Malta’s environment for a better quality of life.” ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca said.

He stated that ERA will continue to support Nature Trust in its wildlife rehabilitation project and is committed to provide resources for wildlife protection, especially in relation to species that are in danger of extinction such as the loggerhead turtle.

“This work has also raised public awareness on the importance of sea turtle conservation, and I am positive that the public will join ERA in this celebration of having a record season,” ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca said.

More than 40 hatchlings made their way to the sea over a period of 20 minutes. The nest will continue to be monitored over the next days & nights.

This nest was first laid on Thursday, 8 August, with the hatching happening in the early hours of Day 49, with ERA and Nature Trust Malta carefully examining the hatching.

The Wildlife Rescue Team said the nest will continue to be monitored over the next days and nights.

“In the meantime, we are still waiting for Nest 7 to hatch in Golden Bay, currently on day 55 of incubation,” Wildlife Rescue team Malta said in a Facebook post.

This year a total of eight nesting sites were recorded in Malta.