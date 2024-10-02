Updated | KSU gives Moviment Graffitti stand back, but still bans material on reproductive rights

Moviment Graffitti has been allowed back to its stand at the KSU Freshers Week on the University of Malta campus, but is not being allowed to show materials related to abortion and reproductive rights.

“Not only have student organisations been relegated to a crowded tent away from the main quad, but KSU is also policing the material provided at our stands, undermining the entire concept of the University as a safe space for debate and critical thinking,” the activist group said.

Moviment Graffitti’s Freshers Week stand at the University of Malta was removed overnight, with the activist group claiming KSU went behind their backs and confiscated the material on display.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Moviment Graffitti uploaded a photo of their empty cubicle and said that KSU took down the stand overnight and confiscated all the material inside.

In an earlier statement, KSU said it took a decision not to allow any “abortion related entities” to participate in Freshers’ Week, regardless of whether their stance is pro-life or pro-choice.

“We believe this event does not provide an adequate platform for this discussion to take place with the gravitas it deserves,” the council said.

KSU said Moviment Graffitti ignored their deicision by choosing to display pro-choice content on their stand.

Pulse: KSU decision ‘an infringement on free speech’

Student organisation Pulse also issued a statement condemning KSU’s decision, describing it as “an infringement on the principles of free speech”.

“Regardless of one’s stance on the matter, it is unacceptable for any organization—especially one claiming to represent students—to stifle the voice of another. This act not only silences Moviment Graffiti but also serves as an act of intimidation against any student who intends to express an opinion at the University of Malta.”

Pulse also pointed out that the decision was enacted unilaterally by KSU. “If KSU can unilaterally suppress debate on one issue, what’s to stop it from censoring discussions on other topics in different forums?”

Żgħażagħ Laburisti: No place for censorship

The Labour Party’s youth wing – Żgħażagħ Laburisti – expressed solidarity with Moviment Graffitti and said that freedom of expression should not be stifled.

“As a youth branch, we are deeply concerned with this behaviour, which censors topics that, despite their sensitivity, should never be removed from the table of discussion,” it said.

“What has occurred at the University alarms us. Like every other educational institution, there should be a promotion of critical and free thought, as we believe these institutions should serve as laboratories of ideas and thought—not as a group of individuals deciding which subjects should be discussed or elevated.”