Herder Joseph Muscat ‘il-Beżuża’, nominated for posthumous Ġieħ ir-Repubblika

The Breeds of Origin Conservancy has nominated Joseph ‘il-Beżuża’ Muscat for a posthumous Ġieħ ir-Repubblika honour, citing the livestock herder who passed away recently as a national treasure. He was also considered one of the last remaining custodians

“He was an exemplary figure in Malta,” said Darryl Grech, founder of Breeds of Origin Conservancy, who described Muscat, one of the last remaining custodians of the critically endangered indigenous goat of the Maltese islands, as an icon.

“He embodied the traditional values of Maltese rural life, maintaining his lifelong devotion to livestock herding and farming well into his later years, till his death last Sunday.”

Muscat’s dedication to preserving these traditions, despite the changing times, made him a unique and beloved figure in the farming community.

“His service helped preserve the legacy of Maltese indigenous livestock and rural heritage. He was an emblematic figure representing the rural way of life in Malta, now largely lost. His passing symbolises the loss of a vital connection to Malta’s agricultural heritage, especially as one of the last herdsmen of his kind,” Grech said.

Throughout his life Muscat also helped organise livestock shows such as Imnarja and was central to initiate the Wirja Agrarja in his hometown Dingli, as part of his deep commitment to preserving Malta’s rural traditions.

Throughout his life Muscat showcased the importance of agriculture, passing on knowledge about livestock, particularly Maltese indigenous goats and sheep, to future generations.

“His efforts reflected his desire to keep Malta’s agricultural heritage alive and educate people on the significance of these traditions in Maltese culture,” Grech said. “Additionally, Mr. Muscat was man whose principles and dedication to his family were central to his character. This award would be merely a small recognition compared to all the significant service that Joseph Muscat dedicated throughout his life for the agricultural sector and whole community in Malta.”