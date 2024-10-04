University staff association rebuts Finance Minister's criticism of finances

The University of Malta Academic Staff Association (UMASA) strongly responded to recent remarks made by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who criticised the University of Malta for not doing enough to secure its financial stability.

During a live interview hosted by the Times of Malta, the minister said that the university “is not doing what it needs to do to get its finances in order”.

“The ministry has been chasing them for years. They should pull up their socks and roll up their sleeves and generate income. I've had enough of this."

In a detailed rebuttal, UMASA defended the university’s role and financial practices, highlighting its significant contributions to the country through education and research.

The association pointed out that the university serves over 12,700 students at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, providing programs across a wide array of disciplines. The annual market value of this education service, according to UMASA, is conservatively estimated at over €150 million.

UMASA stressed that the university operates within the framework of a long-standing government policy that funds tertiary education using taxpayer money, which is a national commitment to investing in human capital.

The association said that, given this context, Minister Caruana's criticism of the University for not generating enough income was misplaced.

UMASA acknowledged that the university does indeed generate approximately €25 million annually from tuition fees paid by international, non-EU students and other revenue streams. However, the association argued that the remaining €125 million should be viewed as added value to society, as the university’s core mission of providing education and conducting research benefits the nation as a whole.

The association also mentioned the university’s success in attracting significant external research funding. In 2023 alone, the university managed €50 million in research funds from both national and international sources. These funds have been crucial for fostering employment, supporting innovative projects, and constructing cutting-edge facilities like the Engineering Research and Innovation Laboratories and the Sustainable Living Complex.

UMASA rejected any implication of financial mismanagement, framing the government’s contribution as a partial reimbursement of the University’s rightful tuition-related income, rather than a handout.

They reiterated that the University’s primary responsibilities lie in providing education and conducting research, and while it has explored additional revenue streams through initiatives like its Knowledge Transfer Office and the University’s Language School, these should not be expected to replace core funding.

UMASA called for a more balanced assessment of the University’s value to Maltese society and urged the Ministry of Education to offer more constructive feedback in the future.