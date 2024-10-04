Lasallian Schools to transition to co-educational system over 11 years

Starting from the 2025/26 scholastic year, De La Salle College and Stella Maris College, alongside St Benild School, will begin a gradual shift towards a co-educational system.

This major transformation, which will take place over an 11-year period, was announced by the governing body of these Lasallian institutions, the Board of the Trust of the Brothers of the Christian Schools (De La Salle Brothers) in Malta.

The change will initially affect the Year 1 intake, which will be split evenly between boys and girls. This intake process will continue to follow the current national Church School ballot system, organised by the Secretariat for Catholic Education.

The first mixed-gender cohort of Year 1 students will enter the schools in 2025, but all other year groups will remain unaffected, continuing as boys-only classes.

The co-educational structure will be phased in progressively, year by year, beginning with the 2026/27 Year 2 intake. The transition will eventually extend to the senior school level, with girls joining Year 7 (Form 1) classes in 2031/32. The full transition to a co-educational system is expected to be completed by the 2035/36 scholastic year.

This decision follows extensive consultation with various stakeholders, including staff, parents, and students. According to Joe Gilson, Chair of the Trust, the move aligns with the universal mission of St John Baptist de La Salle, as well as the teachings of Pope Francis and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

In Malta, there are nine church schools at primary level that are co-ed at primary level. At secondary level, St Albert the Great and St Aloysius college are co-ed or have introduced co-ed.