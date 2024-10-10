menu

Van overturns on Imrieħel Bypass

Drivers urged to avoid the Imrieħel Bypass area as lane has been closed down

10 October 2024, 11:20am
by Karl Azzopardi
The van overturned on the Imrieħel Bypass near the Triq il-Mitħna roundabout (Photo: Transport Malta)
A van has just overturned on the Imrieħel Bypass, in the Qormi-bound lane, near the Triq il-Mitħna roundabout.

No one has been injured in the accident.

Transport Malta's Enforcement Officers are on site, where they have closed one lane of this road to restore the situation to normal.

On Wednesday, a trailer truck toppled over in Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa, with enforcement officers closing down the area for traffic.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

