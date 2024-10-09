menu

Truck topples over on Triq il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa

nicole_meilak
9 October 2024, 1:29pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Transport Malta
Part of Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa has been closed to traffic after a trailer truck toppled over.

Transport Malta said that the lane heading towards the airport has been closed due to ongoing enforcement activities by their officers.

Traffic is already building up on the road (Photo: Transport Malta)
The officers are on site to restore normal traffic flow.

“We urge drivers to avoid this area and use alternative routes,” Transport Malta said.

More to follow

