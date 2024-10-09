Truck topples over on Triq il-Kunsill Tal-Ewropa
Part of Triq il-Kunsill tal-Ewropa has been closed to traffic after a trailer truck toppled over.
Transport Malta said that the lane heading towards the airport has been closed due to ongoing enforcement activities by their officers.
The officers are on site to restore normal traffic flow.
“We urge drivers to avoid this area and use alternative routes,” Transport Malta said.
