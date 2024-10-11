Malta Public Transport to add 25 new buses to its fleet

Malta Public Transport (MPT) has announced that 25 new buses will be added to its fleet, bringing the total number of vehicles to 510.

In a statement on Friday, MPT said this expansion aims to improve public transport across Malta by increasing capacity and enhancing passenger comfort. The new buses will enter service in the coming weeks and are designed for routes with limited stops, such as those serving the airport and the Ċirkewwa Ferry terminal.

MPT chairman Felipe Cosmen stated that the new buses show the company's dedication to improving customer experience, noting that this investment follows the introduction of 85 new buses over the past year, including 30 electric buses.

“The company’s continuous investment in the country’s public transport is a clear sign of its commitment to provide a reliable and accessible bus service for all passengers.”

MPT stated that the new buses are specifically designed to enhance passenger comfort, offering increased seating capacity and limited standing space. Each bus is equipped with two doors to facilitate efficient boarding and alighting, and features full accessibility for wheelchair users.