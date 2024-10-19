PN appeals for full transparency in secret prison meetings investigation

The Nationalist Party appeals for full transparency in the investigation of secret meetings organised by a prison official for inmate Yorgen Fenech inside her office.

Home Affairs spokesperson Darren Carabott said this was yet another instance of “sweeping things under the carpet” by the Labour government.

Carabott was reacting to revelations that a police investigation found that a former prison official who allowed people into her Corradino office to meet with Yorgen Fenech was not “criminally liable.”

The official, Svetlana Muscat, has since been removed from her job at the prison.

Fenech is awaiting trial over the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Carabott asked: “The question is obvious: if, according to the Ministry for Home Affairs she did nothing wrong, then why was she transferred to another entity?”

Carabott said that while the government is claiming that the former ONE TV employee did nothing wrong and thus no criminal proceedings will be taken against her, “at the same time it is confirming that she was transferred from the Correctional Facility to another entity.”

He appealed for more transparency on the outcome of the investigation.

“It was the PN that applied political and public pressure regarding this case, urging that serious action be taken over these allegations,” he said.”However, the Labour government appears determined to continue protecting those who have let the public down.”

The PN commended the workers and officials at Corradino Correctional Facility “who wish to see seriousness, meritocracy, and transparency in their workplace.”