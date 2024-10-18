Svetlana Muscat found 'not criminally liable', gets transferred away from prison

A former prison official who allowed people into her Corradino office to meet with Yorgen Fenech “is not criminally liable,” a ministry spokesperson told MaltaToday.

Last summer, Svetlana Muscat, who had served as the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) head of strategy had been put on forced leave and was interrogated by the police. She had been put on police bail.

The investigation was prompted by the fact that Muscat was allowing people into her office to meet the man accused of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The scandal had also raised questions about the way Muscat was appointed to her role.

Responding to questions sent by MaltaToday, a spokesperson from the Home Affairs Ministry stated that following a police investigation, “it was concluded that Ms Svetlana Muscat is not criminally liable; therefore, no criminal proceedings will be initiated.”

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday say that the investigation was being led by Assistant Police Commissioner Keith Arnaud, who is the lead prosecutor in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder case.

The spokesperson further said that Muscat was “deployed away from CSA under the public sector established procedure for inter-entity redeployment.”

It remains unclear why she was redeployed by the government in light of the police dropping the criminal investigation.