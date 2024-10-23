Villa Rosa developer got Grech’s nod for local plan change, Camilleri tells parliamentary committee

Planning Minister Clint Camilleri claimed the Villa Rosa developer received the green light from the Opposition leader in a meeting where he detailed the proposed changes to the local plan.

“The developer requested a meeting, and told me he had just come from a meeting with the Opposition leader, who told him to move ahead the proposal as it would be ‘very nice’ and he would inaugurate it when he became Prime Minister,” he told the parliamentary committee on environment and development.

The Opposition on Wednesday filed a motion in parliament calling on the House to authorise a meeting of its environment committee during which Planning Minister Clint Camilleri would be summoned to explain changes to the Villa Rosa local plan. Government amended the motion and the request was met.

On Wednesday, Camilleri was asked where the idea to amend the local plans stemmed from. He said the developer came forward “as do a number of developers” to discuss his idea.

“It is normal for developers to meet with us, as they will be investing millions. It is part of the work that come with government administration,” Camilleri said in reply to a question by committee member Opposition MP Rebekah Borg.

The minister justified amending the local plans by saying that while the area is private and permits have been issued, government has the duty of ensuring such massive projects give back to the community by having better urban-planning and more open spaces.

“This is an investment worth millions. We could either have an unregulated sprawling development and remain idle, or else change to ensure it is better managed,” he said. “The decision was to better manage it to have a better product for everyone.”

The minister said proposed changes set limits on building heights and area allowed for development, with such limitations not in place at this moment in time.

“A permit has already been approved for Villa Rosa. A number of villas and sprawling developments have been approved. We are publishing these objectives so the area can be managed better, as the current policy has short comings in that aspect,” he told the committee. “I feel government has the duty to manage and guide certain projects, and that is what the objectives do.”

Pressed on the objectives of the official review of the Villa Rosa local plan, Camilleri reminded committee members that the current public consultation set wider targets for the amendments, and more detailed objectives come at a later stage in the process.

“When the public consultation closes, then for the first time the new policy is issued, and more precise details are then opened for further consultation,” the planning minister said.

When questioned by PN MP Rebekah Borg about publishing correspondence with the Planning Authority regarding local plan review objectives, the minister said he was unsure if the law permitted it

He also denied claims made by the Din l-Art Ħelwa Executive President Patrick Calleja that the Planning Authority of compromising its independence by directly copying objectives from a developer’s architect into the official review.