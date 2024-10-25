Communications regulator to block foreign scam calls from next November

The Malta Communications Authority (MCA) has issued a reminder that from next November, network operators will block foreign calls if the callers’ numbers have Maltese caller IDs.

In a statement, the MCA said that network operators will activate new technical measures to block calls from reaching Malta if they appear to originate from foreign locations but use a Maltese Caller ID with prefixes '+356 1', '+356 2', or '+356 8'.

The measures also include enhanced filtering of calls using invalid or prohibited Maltese numbers, primarily to prevent scam calls from reaching Maltese residents.

The MCA explained that the decision is the result of a 2023 public consultation and an official decision notice issued in April 2024, and aims to curb rising cases of fraudulent calls targeting Maltese phone numbers.

“Following the publication of this decision, the MCA immediately embarked on an extensive campaign to raise awareness with the general public, and amongst users of internet or cloud-based communications solutions that may be affected by the new blocking measures. Local telephone providers were also required to notify all their telephony subscribers individually.”

Businesses using these technologies are advised to verify their service provider’s compliance with the MCA’s standards to avoid disruptions.

To test their service, users can place a call to +356 2400 2400. A successful connection will confirm that their provider is locally authorised, while an invalid response indicates that they should contact their service provider to ensure compliance.