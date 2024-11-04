Planning Authority schedules 11 British-era batteries
The Planning Authority (PA) has announced that it has scheduled 11 British-era coastal batteries, designating them an Grade 1 and Grade 2 building.
The nine Grade 1 batteries include Delle Grazie Battery (Xghajra), St. Peter’s Battery (Kalkara), Wolseley Battery and St. Paul’s Battery (Marsaxlokk), Għargħur High Angle Battery (Għargħur), Misraħ Strejnu Anti-Aircraft Battery (Żejtun), San Giovanni QF Battery (Swieqi), Wardija Battery (San Pawl il-Baħar), and the Żonqor Battery (Marsaskala). The Grade 1 designation signifies the highest level of protection.
The two Sliema batteries, Cambridge Battery and Garden Battery, have been classified as Grade 2 sites.
The fortifications were developed as a response to the shifting military and geopolitical landscape of the late 19th century. The PA explained that following the Crimean War (1853-1856) and the opening of the Suez Canal in 1869, Malta's strategic importance grew considerably. The island became a critical waypoint for British naval forces and a bastion protecting maritime trade routes between the Mediterranean and the East.
Malta’s defensive upgrades were influenced by advancements in military technology and rising tensions among European powers. The development of ironclad warships by Italy and France posed a direct threat, prompting the British to bolster Malta's defenses. Italy’s construction of the Duilio and Dandalo warships, each equipped with 100-ton guns in the 1870s, led to the deployment of similar heavy artillery across Malta’s landscape, replacing outdated knights-era defenses.
Daniela Formosa from the PA’s Heritage Planning Unit emphasised the broader historical and cultural impact of these designations. She highlighted the influence of European military tensions and technological advancements on Malta's fortifications and stressed the need for continued appreciation and understanding of the island's historical narrative.