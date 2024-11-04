Planning Authority schedules 11 British-era batteries

The Planning Authority (PA) has announced that it has scheduled 11 British-era coastal batteries, designating them an Grade 1 and Grade 2 building.

The nine Grade 1 batteries include Delle Grazie Battery (Xghajra), St. Peter’s Battery (Kalkara), Wolseley Battery and St. Paul’s Battery (Marsaxlokk), Għargħur High Angle Battery (Għargħur), Misraħ Strejnu Anti-Aircraft Battery (Żejtun), San Giovanni QF Battery (Swieqi), Wardija Battery (San Pawl il-Baħar), and the Żonqor Battery (Marsaskala). The Grade 1 designation signifies the highest level of protection.

The two Sliema batteries, Cambridge Battery and Garden Battery, have been classified as Grade 2 sites.