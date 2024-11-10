Apologies cannot substitute accountability, Bernard Grech says

Earlier this week, a Standards Commissioner report found that ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri had arranged for Bartolo's then-girlfriend and now-wife, Amanda Muscat, to be employed as a policy consultant at Camilleri's Gozo Ministry.

She was neither qualified for the job and did not perform the functions expected of her as a consultant. Muscat, in fact, continued serving as Bartolo’s private secretary, a job not commensurate with the heftier pay packet she received as a consultant. Muscat benefitted from a €68,000 salary.

On Sunday, argued that the inflated salary given to Muscat was an abuse of public funds, noting that it far exceeded the earnings of essential workers such as teachers.

He accused Abela of complicity in defending his ministers.

Grech dismissed Bartolo’s apology as insufficient, arguing that apologies cannot replace accountability.

Addressing broader governance issues, Grech outlined his vision for a PN-led government focused on sustainable development and tackling long-standing problems.

He highlighted critical issues such as electricity supply, inadequate healthcare, traffic congestion, and environmental concerns. He criticised the government's reliance on an economic model based on importing low-wage foreign labor, which he said was driving young Maltese people abroad.

Grech pledged that a PN government would prioritise fundamental challenges, with a focus on improving healthcare, education, and transport infrastructure.

He called for substantial reforms and concrete actions to address Malta's current socio-economic issues, promising a different approach to governance that prioritises long-term planning and public needs.