Concerns mount for Gozo’s declining terraced houses

Gozo’s terraced houses have seen a sharp decline in the last decade, leading to calls for the protection of such buildings that form part of government housing estates.

The proposal comes from the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA), which also highlighted the threat of losing the distinctive urban characteristics present on Malta’s sister island.

In a recently published note, the authority said that the housing estates built between the late 1970s and early 1990s, have come to represent a significant part of Gozo's architectural legacy and embody the island's charm as an island of villages.

The authority’s proposal is the result of deep concern surrounding the changing face of Gozo's urban landscape.

The GRDA notes that while terraced houses currently make up a significant portion of Gozo's dwelling stock (38.1% in 2021), data from the Planning Authority reveals that the number of approved apartment permits has surged. The figures show that apartments accounted for around 26% of dwellings permits issued in Gozo in 2013. This number jumped to 59% in 2023.

The GRDA is particularly focused on protecting government housing estates, which comprise approximately 5% of Gozo's total development zone.

The GRDA argues that these terraced houses hold architectural importance because they were built with an emphasis on proportionality and harmony.

The authority’s call to safeguard the housing estates is backed by a 2022 court ruling that had revoked a permit for a five-story apartment block in Santa Luċija.

Here, the court had determined that the proposed development, situated in an area characterised by two-storey terraced houses, violated guidance from the Development Control Design Policy, Guidance and Standards 2015 (DC15) and the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development, which both call for the protection of distinct urban areas.

The houses, typically two storeys high, are characterised by limestone facades, masonry balconies, uniform facade proportions, and traditional Maltese architectural features. The GRDA notes that the design choices were not accidental, aiming to respect the existing village skylines and blend with the island's rural character.

The GRDA's proposal seeks to designate these terraced house zones as distinct areas within the Gozo and Comino Local Plan, similar to the designation of Urban Conservation Areas. This would provide these areas with greater protection and recognition as a unique building typology.

The authority underlined that protecting the government housing estates is crucial for preserving Gozo's unique urban character and village identity, ultimately benefiting both residents and the local economy.