O’level howlers: Now ‘tallinja’ finds it way into Maltese exam

An examination report assessing the performance of candidates sitting for the Maltese O-level has noted that candidates could have started shunning the term ‘karozza tal-linja’ (bus), to adopt the stylised ‘tallinja’ used on bus cards by Malta Public Transport.

Instead of correctly writing the Maltese term for public buses as ‘karozza tal-linja’ or ‘tal-linja’ the examiners’ report for the Matsec examination noted a preference to use the word MPT adopted to style its bus pass.

The Tallinja card entitles all Maltese citizens and students to free public transport.

“It was noted that many candidates are using the expression ‘tallinja,’ written as one word in expressions like ‘fuq it-tallinja’ (on the bus) and ‘tlaqna bit-tallinja’ (we left on the bus),” examiners said.

The report makes no further comments on this interesting phenomenon, but this episode raises questions about how new words are coined and evolve – in this case from a brand name many students carry around in their pockets.

The report includes a long list documenting the way students think in English while writing in Maltese. Examples mentioned include: “ikel ta’ nutranza” (nutritious food), “mort għand it-tieqa” (I went to the window), “fast ikel” (fast food), “irrigettajna” (rejected), “dekadi” (decades), “advertata” (advertised), “iddeċidejt li niwwormja ftit” (I decided to warm myself up), “ma kienx hemm charges against ir-raġel” (the man was not charged), and “il-karozza spiċċat b’ħafna injuries” (the car was damaged).

Some students even coined expressions and idioms that do not exist.

These included “meta tisplodi gwerra” (when a war erupts) and “fil-periklu tal-ħajja” (in the danger of life, instead of death).

While noting that the quality of Maltese in essays written by students sitting for the more difficult paper is of good quality and improving, the opposite is true for students sitting for Paper 2B, where quality is deteriorating.

Moreover, orthography remains the most problematic aspect, with the report noting: “Year after year, we are observing the very low level of orthography in the writing of students, which is getting even lower each year.”

Similar grammatical issues surfaced when students were asked to write an email to the Klabb Karrozzi Antiki (Classic Cars Club) to suggest ways to improve their annual exhibition.

Questionable phrases included “Għażiż lil min qed jaqra din l-ittra” (Dear whoever is reading this letter), “Għażiż Għaqda” (Dear organisation), and “Għażiż Klabb Karrozzi Antiki” (Dear Classic Cars Club).