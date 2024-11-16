Repubblika says new code of ethics needed for people in power

The Maltese government needs a new code ethics for people in positions of power, with clear moral principles that leaders must uphold, according to Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona.

Speaking at a monthly vigil honouring the memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Cremona spoke out on the recent nepotism scandal concerning two government ministers – Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri.

“I’ll start with Minister Clayton Bartolo, who has fallen in love with his personal assistant and married her. Good for him, because even ministers can “fall in love”, right? But he loves her so much that, with the help of his friend, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, he gave her a salary that’s out of this world... nearly €70,000,” Cremona said.

An ethics investigation found that Bartolo’s wife was promoted from personal secretary to policy consultant in his ministry without the proper qualifications.

She was later transferred to the Gozo ministry, headed by Camilleri, with the same pay package. However, she kept working as a secretary with the pay package of a policy consultant.

“That’s meritocracy for you,” Cremona said.

She pointed out that women in government who were caught doing similar things were quickly removed from their ministries in the past. “And yet, because these are men, Robert Abela refuses to make them resign.”

Cremona referred to a policy document drafted by Repubblika titled ‘Defending Integrity’ – a strategy and manifesto against corruption.

This document calls for a new code of ethics for people in power, new rules on financing political activities, and transparency in prosecutors’ decisions when they choose not to charge people involved in corruption.

“We’re tired of seeing people caught in corrupt acts but facing no consequences. Repubblika fights this by calling for magisterial inquiries, filing legal complaints, and even organising street protests when necessary,” she said.

“This is how the Vitals case was opened. This is how other corruption cases were investigated. This is why today, some politicians are trying to prove their innocence in court. This is the fruit of our work, and we have no intention of stopping it.”