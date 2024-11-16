menu

Addolorata Cemetery restoration concluded, minister inaugurates works

Restoration project at Addolorata Cemetery involved works across the cemetery, including the restoration of chapels and monuments

nicole_meilak
16 November 2024, 5:15pm
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
The inauguration ceremony for the restoration works at Addolorata Cemetery (Photo: MHA)
Restoration works on the chapels and various monuments at the Addolorata Cemetery have concluded, costing the government €6 million.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela, in the presence of Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna, inaugurated the restoration work carried out at the cemetery.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela (left) inaugurating the works with Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna (Photo: MHA)
Abela said this project involved a wide range of works across the historic cemetery, including the preservation of the Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows, the restoration of the Gatt Chapel, the Exedra, the fountain, the Gibbet, the Sette Giugno Monument, and various other monuments.

"I thank the workers of the Foundation for Medical Services and the Office of the Superintendent of Health who, through joint efforts over the past five years, have carried out careful and dedicated work to restore an important jewel of our country," he said.

Health minister Jo Etienne Abela delivering a speech at the inauguration ceremony (Photo: MHA)
Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna said the inauguration ceremony allowed attendees to see first-hand the beauty of the heritage site.

“I wish that all those who visit these sacred places feel the comfort of our faith in the resurrection of the dead. I thank the government and the Foundation for Medical Services for their investment and efforts.”

