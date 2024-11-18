Dalli to co-lead EU climate adaptation negotiations at COP29

Minister for the Environment and Energy Miriam Dalli, together with her Austrian counterpart Minister Leonore Gewessler, has been chosen to lead the European Union’s negotiations on the adaptation file during COP29.

“This significant role, once again, highlights Malta’s growing commitment to climate leadership on the global stage,” a ministry statement read.

Whilst in Baku, Minister Miriam Dalli emphasised that adaptation, one of the core pillars of the Paris Agreement, should focus on helping countries build resilience to face the escalating impacts of climate change.

The adaptation negotiations will address how to enhance global capacity to withstand climate risks, protect vulnerable communities, and ensure measurable progress toward resilience targets.

“This is an extremely important moment for international climate cooperation. Through these negotiations, we aim to ensure that adaptation remains a global priority, with solutions that address real-world challenges. Malta is ready to work with all parties to deliver practical, balanced outcomes,” said the minister.

Malta’s leadership will focus on achieving consensus on practical measures that prioritise the most vulnerable while advancing global resilience goals. Emphasis will also be put on ensuring adequate finance to help states particularly small island states adapt to the impacts of climate change.

The Maltese delegation includes the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry Joseph Caruana, as well as Malta’s Climate Ambassador, Prof. Simone Borg, whose expertise will support Malta’s leadership role in addressing the technical and political challenges of adaptation planning.