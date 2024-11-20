75% of Maltese fear relocation due to climate change

A new survey from the European Investment Bank (EIB) reveals that 75% of Maltese respondents believe they will eventually need to relocate to a cooler region or country to avoid rising temperatures, extreme heat, and other climate-related events.

This figure is significantly higher than the EU average of 28%. The findings, based on a survey of 500 Maltese citizens conducted in August 2024, suggests that the Maltese are among the most concerned on climate change in European Union.

Moreover, 84% also think they will have to move to a less climate-vulnerable place, whether locally or abroad, to avoid floods, storms and other extreme weather events. This figure is a whopping 49 points above the EU average of 35%.

The survey’s results reflect a direct response to the increasingly frequent extreme weather events that Malta has experienced in recent years. The findings show that 99% of Maltese respondents – 31 points above the EU average of 68% – have suffered at least one direct consequence of an extreme weather event. A relative majority of 37% experienced power cuts or energy supply issues, 29% experienced health issues (such as heat stroke or respiratory problems) and 28% faced food supply issues (like reduced availability of certain products).

With the island’s vulnerability to these environmental changes, the majority of Maltese respondents — 77% — view climate change adaptation as a national priority, a striking 27 points higher than the EU average of 50%.

Furthermore, 97% of Maltese believe that immediate investment in climate adaptation measures is critical to avoid higher costs in the future, echoing the financial concerns raised across Europe.

In terms of climate adaptation measures, 42% of Maltese participants prioritise improvements to drainage systems, flood barriers, and storm shelters. 68% of Maltese agree that trees and green spaces play an essential role in climate adaptation, with a majority of respondents recognising the need for increased investment in urban greening initiatives.

Maltese citizens also tend to view climate adaptation as an economic opportunity. A striking 97% of respondents believe that investing in climate change adaptation measures could create jobs and stimulate the local economy, compared to the EU average of 86%.

Maltese respondents are also notably more informed about how to take action. A high 91% of respondents feel knowledgeable about the steps they can take to adapt their homes and lifestyles, compared to the EU average of 70%. Furthermore, 82% of respondents are aware of public subsidies and financial incentives available to support adaptation efforts.