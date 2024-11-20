Il-Kollettiv, resident groups warn that local plan changes should not increase development

Resident groups and NGO, Il-Kollettiv have voiced strong concerns over the potential outcomes of a review of Malta’s Local Plans, warning against any changes that may lead to increased development.

They reiterated their call for a comprehensive planning reform and stressed that a review of the Local Plans must be accompanied by measures that prioritise preservation over construction.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the country’s local plans are outdated, admitting that it might be time for them to be revised. In 2022, Abela had dismissed the idea of reversing the 2006 local plans that increased building zones and generated urban sprawl.

In its statement, Il-Kollettiv said that the resident groups highlighted that without a moratorium on development in rationalisation zones, any review of the Local Plans risks worsening construction and further eroding Malta’s urban and rural identity.

Rationalisation zones, areas added to development schemes in 2006, have long been a point of contention, as they often trade green spaces for development, leading to overdevelopment in certain localities.

One such example is the Nigret area in Żurrieq, where a plot of farmland was added to the development zone in 2006. The massive development project's architect is former planning minister George Pullicino, who was the minister behind the 2006 local plan change.

The resident groups urged government to enforce existing protections within the Local Plans and close loopholes in policies like the Development Control Design Policy and Guidance (DC15) and its annexes.

These policies have been cited as contributing to a rise in applications for high-rise buildings near Urban Conservation Areas (UCAs), undermining the character of historic town centers. The groups also expressed concern over recent reforms to DC15 and the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED), calling for their suspension and revision.

Among their 13 proposals sent to the Prime Minister and Planning Minister in July, the groups called for:

A moratorium on construction in rationalisation zones

Suspension of large-scale projects until clear and enforceable policies are in place

Establishment of buffer zones around UCAs

Rejection of applications for roads that would open undeveloped land to construction

Publication of updated and improved DC15 and SPED policies by the Planning Authority

The groups further criticised the lack of response from the government and questioned whether the recent shift in discourse about Local Plans was a pretext for further weakening towns’ protection.

Il-Kollettiv’s Secretary, Wayne Flask, voiced frustration over the lack of decisive action, particularly regarding rationalisation zones, which he described as the "main source of anger" for many residents.

The resident groups emphasised the urgency of meaningful discussions with both the Prime Minister and the leader of the Opposition. They noted that while both major parties have signaled openness to meet with developers, there has been no similar engagement with local communities and groups advocating for sustainable planning reform.