Professionals blast Clayton Bartolo's remarks on educational qualifications

The Malta Federation of Professional Associations (MFPA) has underlined the importance of professionalism, academic qualifications, and ethical standards in public service, responding to remarks made by scandal-prone tourism minister, Clayton Bartolo.

Bartolo has been under increasing pressure to resign from his post following a Standards Commissioner investigation that revealed that his then-girlfriend, Amanda Muscat, was given an “unjustified” salary increase as a policy consultant, a job she was not qualified for.

Earlier this month, Bartolo was pressed on his wife’s lack of qualifications for the government jobs she was given, and had stated that work capability is not solely determined by diplomas or degrees but can also stem from experience.

The MFPA firmly underlined the need for meritocratic principles in the appointment of policy advisors and consultants.

“Such irresponsible claims undermine and discredit the need for students to pursue academic education to attain qualifications in the form of diplomas and degrees, and for professionals in all areas of practice to strive to enhance their practice through continuing professional development during the course of their service to society.”

It raised concerns about declining educational standards in Malta, as reflected in recent MATSEC examination results, and criticised practices such as political appointments and hiring persons of trust without proper qualifications.

The MFPA took issue with the idea that qualifications and training can be disregarded for positions of responsibility, particularly in public service.

According to the MFPA, this contributes to a broader societal trend of eroding accountability and replacing warranted professionals with underqualified individuals in critical roles, a practice that compromises the quality of services and weakens Malta’s professional landscape.

The organisation called for a reaffirmation of meritocracy and professional ethics, urging policymakers to ensure that appointments in public service are based on relevant qualifications, experience, and a commitment to ethical standards.

The MFPA also encouraged students and young professionals to pursue careers built on dedication and genuine passion, highlighting the resilience shown by recent graduates as an example of the value of perseverance in achieving professional goals.